BC News

B.C.'s most popular baby name in 2025 has been popular through the ages

B.C.'s most popular name

Photo: Contributed FILE -According to BC Vital Statistics the most popular newborn name in B.C. is Noah.

B.C. parents again took a biblical bent when it came to naming their newborns.

Noah surpassed Oliver in 2025 as the most popular name in the province, according to B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency.

Noah was also the most popular in B.C. for 2022 and 2023, and has been among the top names throughout this country and the US for the past five years.

In its more commonly used masculine form, Noah derives from Noach, a Hebrew name meaning "rest” or “repose,” according to thebump.com.

There’s a female version of the name that also in the bible, though it’s less commonly used.

Rounding out the top 10 baby names, according to B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency, are Oliver, Theodore, Liam, Olivia, Charlotte, Jack, Henry, Sophia and James.

In 2024, the most popular baby names were Oliver, Olivia, Liam, Noah, Theodore, Charlotte, Lucas, Isla, Amelia and Leo.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

From Jan. 1 until Dec. 15, 2025, 41,557 babies were registered as born in B.C.

The province has a tool that allows people to chart the popularity of a name. It shows, among other things, that every name has its day. Once popular, names like Jennifer, Ronald, Barbara, Kathy and, unsurprisingly, Karen have dropped off so much that some don't even make the ranking anymore.