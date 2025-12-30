BC News

Godzilla in the grid and cicadas causing angst: Noteworthy BC Hydro issues

Godzilla hits the grid

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro offered a reminder to the public to stay clear of power lines, never fly kites, drones or balloons near them, and secure items that could blow away.

Everything from Godzilla to aggravating bugs prompted a couple of the 61,000 calls from BC Hydro customers this year, according to a list of the most unusual calls compiled by the power provider.

Godzilla in the grid: In December, after three major storms swept B.C., a giant inflatable Godzilla blew into BC Hydro lines at a Nanaimo car dealership. Crews were called in to safely remove it.

Fishing folly: In May, kids in Sidney accidentally hooked power lines while practicing their casting, causing an outage for one customer. Crews removed two lures and lines before restoring service.

Buzz without bite: In May, a Kelowna customer reported a worrying buzzing sound. The cause wasn’t a power issue — just loud cicadas. No repairs needed.

Osprey oops: In July, an osprey in Ashcroft dropped a fish onto a power line, sparking a small grass fire and knocking out power to 943 customers. Fire crews, BC Hydro workers and local ranchers extinguished the blaze using 4,800 gallons of water.

Log-jammed: Also in July, a beaver in Horsefly felled a large tree across multiple spans of wire, including a river crossing. Crews restored power to 375 customers in difficult conditions.

Feathered fiasco: In July, a crow in Delta hit a transformer, taking out an entire feeder and leaving 4,636 customers without power. Crews patrolled the circuit and restored service.

Another osprey oops: In August, an osprey in Quesnel dropped a fish into power lines, causing six customer outages and requiring a pole replacement.

In case a line goes down, BC Hydro said it's at least three metres, about the length of a four-door car, between yourself, tools and power lines. Stay at least 10 metres — the length of a city bus — from downed or damaged lines and call 9-1-1.

For outage information and preparedness tips, visit bchydro.com/outages.