Godzilla in the grid and cicadas causing angst: Noteworthy BC Hydro issues
Godzilla hits the grid
Everything from Godzilla to aggravating bugs prompted a couple of the 61,000 calls from BC Hydro customers this year, according to a list of the most unusual calls compiled by the power provider.
Godzilla in the grid: In December, after three major storms swept B.C., a giant inflatable Godzilla blew into BC Hydro lines at a Nanaimo car dealership. Crews were called in to safely remove it.
Fishing folly: In May, kids in Sidney accidentally hooked power lines while practicing their casting, causing an outage for one customer. Crews removed two lures and lines before restoring service.
Buzz without bite: In May, a Kelowna customer reported a worrying buzzing sound. The cause wasn’t a power issue — just loud cicadas. No repairs needed.
Osprey oops: In July, an osprey in Ashcroft dropped a fish onto a power line, sparking a small grass fire and knocking out power to 943 customers. Fire crews, BC Hydro workers and local ranchers extinguished the blaze using 4,800 gallons of water.
Log-jammed: Also in July, a beaver in Horsefly felled a large tree across multiple spans of wire, including a river crossing. Crews restored power to 375 customers in difficult conditions.
Feathered fiasco: In July, a crow in Delta hit a transformer, taking out an entire feeder and leaving 4,636 customers without power. Crews patrolled the circuit and restored service.
Another osprey oops: In August, an osprey in Quesnel dropped a fish into power lines, causing six customer outages and requiring a pole replacement.
BC Hydro offered a reminder to the public to stay clear of power lines, never fly kites, drones or balloons near them, and secure items that could blow away.
In case a line goes down, BC Hydro said it's at least three metres, about the length of a four-door car, between yourself, tools and power lines. Stay at least 10 metres — the length of a city bus — from downed or damaged lines and call 9-1-1.
For outage information and preparedness tips, visit bchydro.com/outages.
