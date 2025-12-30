BC News

Better flight access prompts surge in South Korean visits to B.C.

Better air access helped fuel a surge in visits to B.C. from South Korean nationals, according to new data.

Destination British Columbia and Statistics Canada number crunching show 11,759 South Korean citizens visited Canada through B.C. entry points in October, up a staggering 117 per cent compared with October 2024.

That rise was by far the largest year-over-year monthly percentage gain for citizens of any nation to visit B.C. in October. The second-highest jump in visitors to B.C. came from Chinese nationals. Those visits were up 21.1 per cent, to 14,673 visitors, according to the data.

Overall, 329,066 visitors entered Canada through B.C. entry points in October, up 5.8 per cent year-over-year, Destination BC said.

Air access explains the surge in visits from South Koreans.

T'way Air, which has since rebranded as Trinity Airways, launched service in July between Soeul's Incheon International Airport (ICN) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) four times per week, according to the Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA). These were the first regularly scheduled flights that the airline made to a North American airport, the VAA said.

Korean Air in July increased its weekly flight frequency between YVR and ICN to 11 per week, from seven. Air Canada stayed steady, flying seven times per week between YVR and ICN in October and in October 2024.

That means that in October, there were 22 flights non-stop between YVR and ICN, up from 14 such flights in October 2024.

"Korea continues to be a very important destination in our global network," Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah told BIV Monday afternoon. "Air Canada has served Vancouver to Seoul, Korea for more than 30 years."

She said that the airline sees about 20 per cent of the traffic on its flights to Seoul connect to other destinations in Asia.

In addition to daily year-round non-stop flights between Vancouver and Seoul, Air Canada flies daily non-stop flights between Toronto and Seoul in the summer, with that route's frequency dropping to five times per week in the winter, Mah said. The airline also has up to four non-stop flights to Seoul from Montreal each week during the summer.

Americans continue to dominate overnight trips to B.C.

Americans dominated as the nation with the most overnight visits to Canada through B.C. in October: 208,309, or more than 63.3 per cent of all overnight visitors to Canada through B.C. in that month. That was up 2.3 per cent from October 2024.

In the first 10 months of this year, 2,950,492 Americans visited Canada through B.C. entry points and stayed overnight. That is down 3.7 per cent from the same period last year.

Evidence shows that British Columbians are eschewing visits to the U.S. to a much larger degree.

U.S. airport data would only track visits by Canadians, and not have a breakdown by province. The Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse, however, tracks southbound crossings by B.C.-plated passenger vehicles at four main border crossings near Vancouver: the Peace Arch, Pacific Highway, Lynden and Sumas points of entry.

It found that B.C.-plated vehicles crossed into Washington state in November less frequently than in the same month last year in what was the tenth consecutive month of significant year-over-year declines.

Its data for November found 115,669 B.C.-plated passenger vehicles crossing the four major U.S. border crossings near Vancouver, down 38 per cent from 186,583 such crossings the previous November.

The year-over-year monthly declines in B.C.-plated passenger vehicle crossings at the four border crossings before November were:



37 per cent in October;



40 per cent in September;



39 per cent in August;



28 per cent in July;



43 per cent in June;



47 per cent in May;



51 per cent in April;



43 per cent in March; and



29 per cent in February.





In January, there was a 10 per cent increase in B.C.-plated vehicles across those four border crossings, according to the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse.