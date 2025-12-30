BC News

Restorative justice helps heal wounds court system can’t

Crime victims see benefits

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Case manager Gillian Lindquist, left, and community partnerships manager Reem Girgrah at Restorative Justice Victoria on Monday. The organization is one of dozens supported by the Times Colonist Christmas Fund.

An employee who stole repeatedly from a business writes an apology letter, commits to counselling and volunteers in the community.

A person who seriously assaulted a stranger while in an acute mental-health crisis works to get healthy, apologizes personally to the victim and volunteers at an organization of the victim’s choosing.

These are some of the outcomes of cases that the Victoria Restorative Justice Society has worked on.

The organization takes on cases involving everything from minor thefts to accidental deaths, which are referred by police, Crown counsel, probation officers and community organizations, such as the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, shelters and schools.

Many of the cases are diverted from the legal system either before or after a person is charged — charges are stayed if the restorative justice process is completed successfully — while some are referred after court sentencing, said Gillian Lindquist, a case manager at Victoria Restorative Justice Society.

The process involves working with both the person harmed and the offender to figure out how the offender will address the harm they have caused in a way that is meaningful for the victim, while addressing the root causes that led the offender to cause harm in the first place.

For some victims of crime, even after an offender has been sentenced, the legal system fails to address their emotional needs and help them heal, Lindquist said.

“It struggles to deal with the human impact of harm. You know, it’s a legal process. It’s very much focused on the law. And oftentimes even survivors will say: ‘What really mattered to me, the questions I want answered, or the things that I wanted to say, they weren’t legally relevant for the court case,’ ” she said.

Others might not be able to or interested in pursuing justice through the legal system, where conviction rates can be low, and the process can be retraumatizing.

The society, which has no core funding and relies on grants to do its work, is one of many organizations that receive money from the Times Colonist Christmas Fund.

Now in its 70th year, the Christmas Fund supports dozens of community agencies in Greater Victoria and elsewhere on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

In a recent case handled by the society, a person came forward after many years to report being sexually assaulted. The person accused was charged, but the Crown referred the case to the Restorative Justice Society instead of going through the courts.

If the restorative justice process is not deemed successful, the case can go back to the courts for prosecution, Lindquist said.

After a 10-month process of the victim and the offender working with their individual case workers, the two met to discuss what it would look like for the offender to be accountable.

The man agreed to take responsibility for his actions to people they both knew, share updates on what he was learning about himself and the impact of his actions, read a book to better understand the experience of a sexual-assault survivor, and access professional mental-health help with feelings of shame that came with owning his actions. He also committed to speaking up against sexualized violence in the community.

About one-third of victims choose to meet with the offender for a conversation at the end of the process, while others prefer to have a surrogate victim with a similar experience sit in for them or simply to receive updates on the offender’s understanding of their impact.

Many victims say they can only reach a certain point in their healing without meeting with the offender, asking them questions and looking in their eyes, Lindquist said.

“In the right circumstances, when people are well-supported and well-prepared, and it’s what they want, so they’re choosing to do it, these dialogues can be just really, really beautiful to witness,” she said.

The restorative justice process is entirely voluntary and free, and the organization has more demand than it has resources, said Reem Girgrah, the society’s community partnerships manager and a case worker. In December, the society had to start a waiting list for cases.

“Which we don’t want to do, because, as you can probably imagine, when you’re either the victim of a crime or even committed an offence, that waiting is excruciating,” Lindquist said.

With a $7,000 grant from the Times Colonist Christmas Fund, the society intends to strengthen its supports for youth and families affected by mental-health challenges, addictions and domestic violence.

