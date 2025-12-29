BC News

886,360 hectares burned in B.C. throughout 2025

Photo: BC Wildfire Service/X. FILE- The 2024 Burgess Creek wildfire, which burned south of Quesnel, B.C.

While less destructive than recent years, the 2025 wildfire season still left a significant amount of scorched ground.

“We’re coming off our second-worst wildfire season in Canadian history,” Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, said in a media release.

In October, the federal government said the country faced more than 6,000 wildfires in nearly every province and territory, impacting communities across the country and burning over 8.3 million hectares.

In B.C. alone, more than 1,350 wildfires burned an estimated 886,360 hectares.

The provincial total was lower than the past two years. By comparison, 2024 saw 1,697 wildfires burn more than 1.08 million hectares, while 2023 recorded 2,293 fires and nearly 2.84 million hectares burned.

Too many of these fires were in interface areas which meant people were affected. This year's wildfires prompted 42 evacuation orders affecting approximately 2,600 properties, along with 91 evacuation alerts impacting nearly 6,950 properties.

“People’s lives are increasingly being impacted by the effects of climate change and we must be proactive in how we prepare for climate-driven emergencies,” Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, said in a media release.

“Our first priority is to protect people and ensure that communities have the tools and resources they need to stay safe during emergencies.”

The province said it will continue building on lessons learned by expanding predictive wildfire technology, using night-vision resources, and strengthening partnerships locally, nationally, and internationally.

Notably, B.C. hosted the first National Wildfire Symposium to outline a national leadership strategy that will shape wildfire resiliency in Canada.