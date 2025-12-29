BC News

Major earthquake would cost B.C. more than all disasters over past 200 years, finds report

'Big one' will devastate

Photo: Contributed Natural Resources Canada estimates the province has a 30 per cent chance of experiencing a significant earthquake within the next 50 years.

A recent report from the B.C. government estimates the province could suffer $128 billion in economic losses if a magnitude 9.0 earthquake were to strike.

That figure includes $38 billion in damages in a catastrophe that has the potential to collapse Canada’s property and casualty insurance industry and cut B.C.'s economic growth in half, according to a recent B.C. Disaster and Climate Risk and Resilience Assessment (DCRRA).

“B.C. faces the largest financial risk of any province in Canada,” notes the report. “A single magnitude 9.0 earthquake has the potential for human and economic losses that exceed the combined losses from all disasters experienced in B.C. over the past 200 years.”

The scenario models a mega-thrust magnitude 9.0 earthquake offshore of Vancouver Island along the Cascadia fault line.

The report does not mention how many people might be injured and killed in such an event, though it acknowledges fatalities would occur “from the combined effects of the earthquake, tsunami, aftershock and cascading impacts.”

Roughly 18,000 buildings would suffer “complete damage” with remote communities expected to be particularly vulnerable.

Beyond the initial casualties and economic shock, an estimated 43,700 jobs are projected to be lost over the ensuring decade.

The annual likelihood of such a mega-thrust earthquake is less than one per cent, but rises to 10 to 20 per cent over the coming 50 years, the report says. Natural Resources Canada, meanwhile, estimates the province has a 30 per cent chance of experiencing a significant earthquake within the next 50 years.

92% of B.C.'s population, 90% of businesses exposed to seismic risk

The report includes a new hazards insight tool with interactive maps that help people understand provincewide and regional risks.

An estimated 92 per cent of B.C.’s population (4.6 out of 5 million people) are exposed to seismic risk, according to the tool. That number rises to 98 per cent for visible minorities.

Another 90 per cent of its businesses (150,000 out of 170,000) and 78 per cent of critical facilities (13,000 of 17,000) are exposed to the risk of a quake.

In a statement, Aaron Sutherland, the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s vice-president of its Pacific and western division, said the report makes it clear what’s at stake for people in B.C.

“It’s a matter of when, not if, a major earthquake will occur in B.C., and this new tool from the province is a powerful illustration of the devastating impact such an event will have,” he said.

North Vancouver's Maplewood neighbourhood has been staked as the site of a major new townsite. The location also faces a confluence of potential disaster, including wildfire, flooding and damage from earthquakes. | Gary McKenna/Broadsheet Creative

​Scientific advances and catastrophic losses in other parts of the world in recent decades have already had an impact on B.C.’s earthquake insurance rates.

Over the past decade, the residential rate for annual seismic insurance has climbed to at least $1,000 in Metro Vancouver, a three- to four-fold increase, according to experts.

One 2019 study found that if an earthquake were to cause $30 billion in damages in B.C.—as simulated by the Geological Survey of Canada under a magnitude 7.0 scenario—26 out of 30 insurance companies would be distressed and up to 11 could fail.

Industry modelling suggests a major quake off the coast of B.C. could trigger an even larger “contagion” of insurance company failures, says IBC.

Economic loss estimates likely an underestimate: IBC ​

Canada is currently the only G7 nation with significant earthquake risk that lacks a government-backed safety net.

Released in November, the federal government’s 2025 budget stated that Ottawa intends to consult property and casualty insurers on how to guarantee the stability of Canada’s insurance system should a major earthquake hit.

IBC vice-president of federal affairs Liam McGuinty indicated the insurance industry group welcomes the commitment but that there's a long way to go to create a federal backstop for earthquake insurance.

“A catastrophic earthquake would threaten the stability of Canada’s financial system and stands among the greatest risks to our economic resilience,” McGuinty said in a statement.

“The federal commitment is an encouraging step, but it’s just that—a first step.”

In press release last week, IBC said the DCRRA report draws on a Conference Board of Canada report published in 2016. Population growth and construction over the past decade mean those figures would “almost certainly be higher today,” it warned.

Report identifies multiple rising hazards

Authored by 21 experts, the DCRRA report is the first comprehensive update on provincial risk since 1997.

In addition to seismic risk, it highlights potential fallout from floods, extreme heat, wildfire, drought and multi-hazards—the latter a category when more than one disaster occurs at the same time, compounding their effects.

Man-made climate change has already pushed up global average temperatures in recent decades. The report says B.C.’s surface temperature is rising faster than global averages—1.7 degrees Celsius since 1948—intensifying wildfires, floods and heat waves.

An extreme summer heat wave in south and central British Columbia (lasting five days and four nights) is currently expected to return once every 200 years. Climate warming is projected to increase that likelihood of return to between one-in-10 to one-in-50 years by 2050, the report found.

At that point, local extreme heat events in southern B.C. valleys may return once every three years.

Mean temperature of a one-in-50 year, three-day heat wave event in the historical (1971-2000) period (left), and in the climate projected for the 2050s (right). | PCIC for the B.C. government

The report also warns that riverine flooding is among the “costliest hazards in B.C.” as a significant portion of the province’s infrastructure, essential services and agricultural lands lie in floodplains.

If high emissions continue, B.C. is projected to see a 13 per cent increase in total annual rainfall and up to 26 per cent more intense heavy rainstorms by the 2080s.

Under an extreme global warming scenario—where average global temperatures rise by four degrees Celsius—average precipitation is modelled to jump by 12 per cent, while the most severe rainfall events would surge by 19 per cent.

In November 2021, the areas around Abbotsford, B.C., were among several across B.C. that saw extensive flooding. By one estimate, those floods cost the province up to $15 billion in economic losses. | Stefan Labbé/Glacier Media

Under all three emissions scenarios, the report says that by 2050, rising seas and raging rivers could trigger a historical 100-year extreme coastal flood event every four to five years at the mouth of the Fraser River.

In the summer, climate change is expected to drive water scarcity across much of B.C.—and not just for people.

The report found three-quarters of old-growth management areas, 44 per cent of parks and protected areas, and more than half of at-risk species and ecosystems overlap with areas that will be exposed to extreme drought.

All three areas are exposed to nearly identical risks when it comes to wildfire.

The direct costs of wildfire suppression in B.C. have climbed in recent years. | BIV

Models presented in the report project extreme fire weather conditions to occur about 2.5 times more often by the end of the century compared to the average of 11 days a year in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, the risk on the border of urban areas is currently projected to return at a rate of once every 20 years. Climate change is projected to increase that rate of return by a factor of 1.6 by mid-century, according to the report.

Indigenous and low-income groups were identified in the report to be disproportionately impacted by climate events due to systemic inequities.

The authors also found proactive mitigation and Indigenous-led stewardship were among the best paths to guard against long-term losses.