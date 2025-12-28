BC News

'Once in a generation moment:' Rare taiga flycatcher spotted in Vancouver

'Once in a generation'

Photo: The Canadian Press Birders are gathering in Vancouver on Sunday to catch a glimpse of a bird that has never been seen in Canada. The taiga flycatcher, seen in the handout photo, is being reported for the first time in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Ethan Moon (Mandatory Credit)

Dozens of birders descended to Vancouver’s Sunset Beach Park on Sunday to catch a rare glimpse of a bird that avian enthusiasts say has never been recorded in Canada before.

Compared to blue jays, which are known for their sharp blue colour, taiga flycatchers are ordinary at first glance.

But birder Ethan Moon, who was the first to spot it on Christmas Day, says they are a rare sight in Canada as they usually breed in Eastern Russia and Mongolia and are known to migrate to northeast India, Thailand and China.

Moon says it's "a once-in-a-generation moment" to see the "little guy" after its long journey to Canada.

Another birder, Emma Sutherland, says watching the bird forage and bounce around was thrilling and memorable for her and her husband.

The news of the rare taiga flycatcher sighting is making its way around North America, as Jennifer Standish from Seattle says it was worth the trip to Vancouver to observe the bird.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.