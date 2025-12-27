One man is dead after crashing into a power pole in Chilliwack: RCMP

BC News

Crash into pole kills man

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CHILLIWACK — A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing into a power pole in Chilliwack, B.C.

Mounties in Chilliwack say they responded to a call for a collision at the intersection of Yale Road and Banford Road on Friday.

Police say the man from Chilliwack, who was the only occupant of the car, lost control before striking a power pole.

The man was dead before emergency crews got to the scene, and police say his next of kin have been notified.

Police say that while alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, speed may be.

The crash area was shut down for several hours while the Chilliwack RCMP investigated.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with additional dashcam footage to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2025.