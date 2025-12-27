BC News

Snowfall warnings are in effect for northern B.C. and parts of Yukon

Environment Canada has issued several snowfall warnings for the southern parts of Yukon and northern British Columbia.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Whitehorse, Teslin, Atlin, Watson Lake, and Cassiar Mountains, including Swift River and Jade City.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says an approaching storm will bring snow to these areas, starting on Saturday afternoon, intensifying throughout the evening, and lasting until Sunday.

The federal weather agency is forecasting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to accumulate in Watson Lake and Cassiar Mountains, key northern landmarks connected by the Stewart Cassiar Highway in Yukon.

About 50 centimetres of snow will hit Stewart, a small town right on the border with Alaska in northwestern B.C.

The weather agency says the heavy snow will taper off on Sunday as the system departs.

Meanwhile, a prolonged period of freezing rain mixed with snow is set to fall on the inland sections of the North Coast on Sunday due to a Pacific frontal system.

Drivers are advised to prepare for potential travel challenges as roads will be difficult to navigate.