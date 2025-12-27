BC News

Chilliwack man pronounced dead at the scene of single-vehicle accident

Fatal Boxing Day crash

A 27-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP are investigating the accident that occurred on Dec. 26, at approximately 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Yale and Banford roads.

Staff Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the Chilliwack man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and lost control before striking a power pole.

“While alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident, speed may be a contributing factor,” Peppler said in an email.

“Chilliwack Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene, however, the man was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.”

The area was closed for several hours while the Chilliwack RCMP, supported by a Collision Analyst investigated the accident.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information or dashcam footage to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2025-54519.