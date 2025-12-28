BC News

100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room closed until Sunday morning

100 Mile ER closed tonight

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health is warning 100 Mile House and area residents of a temporary change to emergency department hours at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.

The emergency department at 100 Mile House District General Hospital will remain closed overnight,

Interior Health had originally said the ER would reopen at 8 p.m. after being closed since 7 a.m. but that timeline has changed.

“Emergency services will be unavailable until 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 28. This is an extension of the service disruption on Saturday, Dec. 27. Patients can access emergency care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” said IH in a news release.

All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit the HealthLink BC website.





ORIGINAL 8:54 a.m.

Interior Health is warning 100 Mile House and area residents of a temporary change to emergency department hours at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Patients can access emergency care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care - i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding - should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811, or click here for non-emergency