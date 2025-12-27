100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room closed until 8 p.m. today

Kelowna's Homepage
Saturday, Dec 27
100 Mile ER closed today

Darren Handschuh - Dec 27, 2025 / 8:54 am | Story: 591308

Interior Health is warning 100 Mile House and area residents of a temporary change to emergency department hours at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Patients can access emergency care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time.
All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care - i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding - should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811, or click here for non-emergency

