BC News  

Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service officer charged with voyeurism pleads not guilty

Officer pleads not guilty

Bob Mackin / Pique Newsmagazine - Dec 27, 2025 / 6:39 am | Story: 591306

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service officer charged with three counts of voyeurism pleaded not guilty to all charges during a Dec. 1 hearing in North Vancouver Provincial Court.

Michael Philip English was put on administrative leave and charged in September 2024 with two counts of recording consensual sex acts with one woman and one count of recording consensual sex with another.

It is alleged that English surreptitiously recorded his partners in private while he was off-duty, between 2020 and 2022.

Identities of the complainants are covered by a publication ban.

Also at the Dec. 1 hearing, Judge Timothy Hinkson heard an application about admissibility of sexual history and confidential records evidence.

Crown and defence lawyers are scheduled to return to Provincial Court for more pretrial applications on April 8 and May 1.

English is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 17-18.

