Sidney's newest octopus named after Washington state creek

Octopus named Chuck

Photo: . The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea’s latest giant Pacific octopus has been named Chuck(anut) after a contest.

Sidney’s newest eight-armed resident has been named after a Washington state creek after a competitive race where it beat out a river on the Canadian side of the border.

Chuck, short for Chuckanut, arrived at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea in October during the salmon spawning season, weighing 3.8 pounds.

The giant Pacific octopus went without a name until this week, after more than a thousand visitors cast paper ballots at the non-profit aquarium at Seaport Place, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 21.

Tina Kelly, the centre’s director of learning, said staff decided that the octopus ambassador this time around would be named after a salmon-bearing waterway in the Salish Sea.

Voters had a choice to name the octopus after five waterways on the Canadian side of the sea — Fraser, Squamish, Ayum, Gabo and T’Sou-ke — while the three waterways of Chuckanut, Skagit and Elwha represented the United States.

After an initial stiff competition with Fraser, Chuck quickly became a fan favourite.

The centre officially christened its cephalopod-in-residence with the name this week.

Kelly said centre staff were a bit surprised that a waterway south of the border won the vote over local creeks and rivers such as Ayum, Gabo and T’Sou-ke, especially in light of rising tensions between Canada and the United States.

However, many of the voters were children and perhaps not fully up-to-date with geopolitics, she said with a laugh.

The octopus had digested its feeding of live crab, frozen squid, clams and other assorted seafood over the weekend and was out and about in its enclosure for a Times Colonist photographer to catch a few snaps on Tuesday morning.

Chuckanut, pronounced Chuck-A-Nut, is named after a semi-urban stream that starts in the Chuckanut Mountains and winds its way through the southern part of Bellingham.

The stream is the largest chum salmon run to go through Bellingham. The name is an anglicized version of an Indigenous word used to describe several places in the region, including the 39-kilometre Chuckanut Drive, which crosses over Chuckanut Creek and runs through a state park.

Kelly said the centre, which regularly switches out its octopus ambassador every six months, is expecting Chuck to double in weight by the time it is released into the ocean in the spring.

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea began naming its temporary octopus residents in a public contest in the early 2010s.

The centre will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, but is ­usually open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ­Thursday to Tuesday.