Saanich, Victoria and Sooke open up emergency shelters as temperatures fall

Photo: . An extreme weather shelter operates at the Salvation Army on Johnson Street in Victoria. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

A forecast of near-freezing temperatures and gusty winds for Friday night prompted authorities to open three emergency weather shelters for those sleeping rough in the capital region.

The District of Saanich said 20 spaces would be available in the lower hall of the Broadview United Church at 3703 Aidan’s St. Staff from Our Place, along with church volunteers, will be on hand to provide support for those without shelter for the night.

The Saanich church is a new emergency weather shelter this winter. Previously, the only option in the region’s core was the 30-mat emergency shelter at the Salvation Army location on Johnson Street in downtown Victoria. That shelter was also open Friday night.

Farther west, Sooke Shelter Society’s six-mat emergency weather shelter was to open for the third night in the row.

A staff member said the emergency shelter, which has been open nightly since Christmas Eve, has a few extra cots on hand if more people show up.

Extreme-weather shelters in the capital region are activated when temperatures drop below 3 C or if there are additional weather warnings on top of low temperatures.

Environment Canada was forecasting temperatures of 1 C and of winds speeds of up to 50 kilometres an hour for Friday night.