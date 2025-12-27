BC News

Pilot and Port Hardy seaplane company sue each other over Bella Bella crash

Suing over plane crash

Photo: . The Port Hardy-bound plane crashed into dense forest shortly after taking off from Bella Bella on Dec. 18, 2023. All four passengers and the pilot survived.

A Port Hardy-based seaplane company and its former chief pilot are suing each other over a December 2023 crash where a twin-engine plane lost power shortly after takeoff from Bella Bella and crashed into dense forest.

All four passengers and the pilot survived but suffered injuries from the impact of the crash.

A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation concluded this month that the fuel used to refuel the Grumman Goose amphibious aircraft in Bella Bella was contaminated with water. The safety board pointed to improper storage of the fuel drum as the likely cause of contamination.

The fuel drum was stored upright, rather than on its side as per Transport Canada’s guidance, which likely allowed water to enter the drum via the vent or plug, the safety board determined.

The fuel drum was being used to fuel aircraft in Bella Bella because a fuel truck was out of service for maintenance at the time of the Dec. 18, 2023, crash.

In separate lawsuits filed one week apart, the pilot and the company blame each other for the crash.

Wilderness Seaplanes Ltd. filed a suit on Dec. 9 against Donald Fossum, alleging the crash occurred because Fossum failed to notify the company about a defect with the landing gear during an earlier flight the same day.

The company alleges in its lawsuit that the landing gear on its Grumman Goose was faulty when Fossum flew the aircraft from a fish farm in Kid Bay to Bella Bella, and that Fossum told some of the four passengers on board that the landing gear was not working.

It says in the lawsuit that company policy required Fossum to report the landing-gear issue to the company and that the aircraft should have been grounded for maintenance due to the defect.

“If the Goose was grounded for maintenance, as required by the policies, the [crash] would not have occurred,” the company alleges.

It also says Fossum was grossly negligent by failing to ensure the aircraft was safe to fly with passengers, failing to test the fuel, particularly since it came from a “suspect source,” and failing to refuse dangerous work if he felt it was unsafe to fly.

The company says it has lost an estimated $260,000 in annual revenue because MOWI Canada West, whose fish farm workers were passengers at the time of the crash, stopped working with Wilderness Seaplanes. The ­aircraft also suffered damage that was not fully reimbursed by insurance.

Wilderness Seaplanes is seeking damages for the loss of business and breach of contract, as well as general and special damages.

In a suit filed on Dec. 16 against Wilderness Seaplanes and Waglisla Fuel Services, a company that provides aviation fuel services at the Campbell Island Airport in Bella Bella, Fossum alleges the storage, handling and operating procedures for fuelling from fuel drums were the responsibility of those two companies.

Although Waglisla is a separate corporate entity, the management, control and staffing of operations were provided by Wilderness Seaplanes, the lawsuit says.

Fossum alleges Wilderness Seaplanes did not issue any written directions to its pilots about new procedures or safety precautions necessitated by an increased risk of fuel contamination when refuelling from fuel drums, or any ­guidelines about marking opened barrels to prevent use of potentially contaminated fuel.

Fossum also alleges Wilderness Seaplanes was negligent by failing to provide the appropriate equipment to Waglisla to filter fuel and test for contamination, or a proper pumping mechanism to deliver fuel to the aircraft.

Fossum describes in his suit the fuelling process, saying he and another Wilderness Seaplanes pilot of a DeHavilland Beaver were refuelling at the same time with the help of a representative of Waglisla before the crash.

Early in the fuelling process, the pilot of the Beaver and the Waglisla representative got into a verbal conflict, and the Waglisla staffer refused to continue assisting the pilots.

The pilot of the Beaver took a fuel sample to test for contamination, and no water or other contaminant was found, the suit says.

The Beaver was fuelled first, followed by the Grumman Goose. The other pilot managed the drum fuel extraction while Fossum inserted the fuel nozzle into the aircraft’s wing tanks, Fossum’s suit says.

At one point, the flow of fuel stopped. Fossum told the other pilot and walked away to make a phone call to a Wilderness Seaplanes dispatcher, because using electronic devices like cellphones is prohibited near fuel sources.

When Fossum returned, fuel was flowing again. Fossum did not know at the time that the initial fuelling was done without fully extending a pump pipe into the lower portion of the fuel barrel.

The other pilot did not tell him that to get fuel flowing again, he had to remove the fuel pump pipe to extend it into the lower portion, Fossum alleges.

It was determined after the crash that the barrel used to refuel the aircraft had been unsealed by another Wilderness pilot weeks earlier, but it was not marked to indicate the potential risk of fuel contamination, Fossum’s lawsuit says.

After fuelling, Fossum took off first. Engine start-up during taxiing and take-off was normal, but once the aircraft reached about 50 feet above the ground, after passing the end of the runway, the left engine failed.

Fossum was trained for the situation, and he attempted to steer the aircraft to open water to complete an emergency landing, but the right engine failed soon after, and the plane started descending.

Fossum says in his lawsuit that he tried to steer the plane to hit the ground in a location that would cause the least damage and injury possible.

Although Fossum and the passengers were able to walk away from the crash, additional injuries became apparent as more time passed, and several people were later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Fossum says in his lawsuit.

Fossum, who hit his head in the crash, had several broken ribs, a gash in his forehead requiring stitches, memory loss and “mental fogging.” Eight weeks later, he suffered a stroke, debilitating the right side of his body.

As a result of the stroke, Transport Canada revoked his airline transport pilot licence.

Fossum will likely be partially disabled for life, he says in his suit.

He is seeking damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, loss of mobility, loss of enjoyment of life and emotional distress, as well as compensatory damages for medical expenses, lost wages, loss of future earning capacity and lost professional career opportunities.

Neither party had filed a response to the other’s lawsuit as of this week.