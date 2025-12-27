BC News

Skateboarder was in crosswalk when he was hit by truck: eyewitness

Skateboarder hit by truck

Photo: . The spot where a skateboarder was thrown after he was struck in a crosswalk on Bay Street by a car turning onto the bridge, according to a witness. MICHAEL JOHN LO, TIMES COLONIST

A skateboarder who was hit by a left-turning pickup in a Vic West intersection was in a crosswalk at the time, a witness says.

Brittany Gullett said the bespectacled young man was crossing Bay Street when he was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup whose driver was making a left turn onto the Bay Street bridge from Tyee Road.

Gullett said the driver drove for another 20 feet before she slowed down enough for the skateboarder to fall off the front of the truck. “He went under the truck … and then he rolled 20 times or more before he hit the curb,” Gullett said.

Gullett saw the impact a few feet from her as she waited in a car with her dog on Bay Street for her turn at the intersection on Sunday evening.

By the time she and another motorist rushed to check on the man, he was lying unresponsive next to the curb, Gullett said.

First responders converged on the intersection shortly after 8 p.m., and the skateboarder was transported to hospital with critical injuries, Victoria police said.

The intersection was closed until 3 a.m. the next day while a crash reconstruction team examined the scene.

Gullett said that before police secured the scene, a bystander backed up the pickup into a slip lane and moved some of the debris from the crash, including the broken skateboard, a shoe and the man’s glasses, because drivers were going around the scene to get onto the bridge.

The driver of the pickup was distraught and stayed at the scene following the collision, she said.

Victoria police spokesperson Tiffany Parton said the driver is co-operating with police, and the investigation is ongoing.

The person who was hit remains in critical condition as of Thursday, Parton said in a statement. Parton did not answer a question about whether police are considering recommending charges in the case.

Gullett, who spoke to police victim services for support following the crash, said the incident hits close to home because her son experienced a near-miss with a vehicle last week just outside their home.

Ross Kenny, the City of ­Victoria’s assistant director of transportation, said city staff are in contact with police ­regarding the collision investigation.

He said the intersection of Tyee and Bay is challenging from a safety standpoint, due to the large number of turning vehicles at the intersection.

The turn radius for vehicles travelling on and off the bridge from Tyee Road is wider than 90 degrees, which means vehicles can take the turns at a faster speed than at right-angled intersections, he said.

That can increase risk, especially when it’s dark and rainy, as it was on Sunday night, Kenny said.