Bear cub that suffered major burns in northern B.C. expected to recover

A bear cub rescued in northeastern British Columbia last week is expected to live.

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society was called about a cub in "dire need," in an area close to Dawson Creek.

A volunteer rushed to the site from the society's headquarters in Smithers, B.C., an eight-hour drive, and found the bear at the base of a tree, covered in snow.

Society co-founder Angelika Langen says in a video posted on social media that the female cub is "doing well" and that her survival is a "Christmas miracle."

Langen says the bear may have been burned while hibernating, noting her fur, face and feet were scorched.

She says the bear is expected to survive and thanks social media followers for sending good vibes.

"We're forever grateful that she was found and we're given the opportunity to give her a second chance," Langen said in the video.