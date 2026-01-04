BC News

BC restaurants look to World Cup to boost business in 2026

Hopes for World Cup boost

Cindy White

Restaurants in BC are pinning their hopes on the FIFA World Cup and the easing of tariff fears to give the industry a boost in 2026.

They are coming out of a worse-than-expected 2025, hit by economic uncertainty, and in the Okanagan, a slump in tourism spending.

“We are embarking on a pretty aggressive program leading up to FIFA and during FIFA, for restaurants to participate and just celebrate,” said BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson.

“You’ve got a lot of different cultures, and the games will be televised at times that are not in the middle of the night. So, we will be utilizing patios and restaurants as viewing areas.”

Vancouver is one of the host cities for the World Cup, which takes place in Canada, USA and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Tostenson expects the buzz over one of the biggest sporting events in the world will spread far outside Vancouver. He sees it as an opportunity for the Okanagan to attract visitors who otherwise might not have made the trip to Canada.

Tostenson believes the trend toward lower-cost, grab-and-go lunch dining will continue in 2026, as more workers are mandated back to the office.

“We’re seeing a lot of ramen places and all of those sorts of places, which are smaller footprints,” he said. “You can go in, spend $10, have a nice bowl of ramen or some noodles or whatever.

“People love that kind of experience. So, we’re going to continue to see more and more of that versus the bigger restaurants.”

The industry will be lobbying for exemptions to stricter immigration rules that Tostenson said are compounding a serious shortage of skilled kitchen staff.

“It’s a topic that politicians don’t like to talk about, because a lot of people have this adverse reaction, like no more immigration, it cheapens the labour force, they take up accommodation. All that kind of nasty stuff. Actually, nothing could be more far apart from the truth,” said Tostenson.

He said 4,000 to 5,000 workers have been brought into BC since 2018. “These are skilled, hard-working, experienced cooks and chefs. And they are just so proud to come to Canada, and they are so industrious, and they work so hard.”

Tostenson said BCRFA will also keep the pressure on all levels of government in 2026 to cut red tape that is costing small business owners time and money.