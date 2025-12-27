BC News

Seven people taken to hospital after Nanaimo motel fire

Photo: Value Lodge Motel Value Lodge Motel at 736 Nicol St. in Nanaimo is a two-storey motel with 20 units.

An early Friday morning fire sent seven people to hospital after a Nanaimo motel was evacuated amid flames.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue ­sent five trucks to Value Lodge Motel at 736 Nicol St. around 3 a.m. after a fire broke out in the two-storey, 20-unit motel.

Const. Sherri Wade of Nanaimo RCMP said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a statement sent out on Friday afternoon, Wade said two people remain in hospital with minor injuries.

A B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson said seven people went to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Alice’s Restaurant, which is next door, said it would be closed for the day as an investigation into the fire continued.

City buses were on hand to evacuate guests at the lodge, the restaurant said in a social-media post.