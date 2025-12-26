BC News

Trio of snowshoers in Alberni Valley rescued amid snowstorm

Photo: . The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad were called out on Dec. 23 to help a trio of snowshoers whose vehicle had become stuck in the snow. VIA ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD

A trio of snowshoers were stranded in the Alberni Valley on Tuesday night and had to leave their vehicle behind due to a snowstorm, says the local search and rescue group.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad said it received notice at 7:30 p.m. that the snowshoers had a stuck vehicle due to significant overnight snowfall.

The group was well prepared and did everything right, ­including bringing chains, extra clothing layers, food and an inReach, a satellite messenger device, which was used to notify search crews.

“However, despite all of their planning, nature had other plans,” the team said in a ­social-media post.

Rescue team members were able to drive within 100 metres of the trapped group, who were sheltering within their vehicle, and assist them in leaving the site.

With sections of Highway 4 and the mountains now blanketed in snow, the team said that anyone looking to travel in the winter should bring chains, shovels, extra layers, blankets, a fire start as well as extra food.