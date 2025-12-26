Kelowna's Homepage
Man, 18, wanted in targeted shooting in Burnaby, B.C.

18-year-old man wanted

The Canadian Press - Dec 26, 2025 / 3:28 pm | Story: 591261

An 18-year-old man is wanted on a charge of assault after a shooting last week in Metro Vancouver sent one person to hospital.

Burnaby RCMP say the man is also facing charges of discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police say the shooting happened on Dec. 19 near the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Woodbrook Place in North Burnaby.

A man with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital, and no further details on his condition were provided.

Investigators allege it was a targeted shooting and say the whereabouts of the suspect involved are unknown.

Mounties are asking anyone with information on the case to contact investigators.

