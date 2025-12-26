BC News
Man, 18, wanted in targeted shooting in Burnaby, B.C.
18-year-old man wanted
Photo: Burnaby RCMP
Authorities are trying to track down an 18-year-old suspect following a shooting in Burnaby, B.C., that left a man hospitalized last week.
An 18-year-old man is wanted on a charge of assault after a shooting last week in Metro Vancouver sent one person to hospital.
Burnaby RCMP say the man is also facing charges of discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited firearm.
Police say the shooting happened on Dec. 19 near the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Woodbrook Place in North Burnaby.
A man with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital, and no further details on his condition were provided.
Investigators allege it was a targeted shooting and say the whereabouts of the suspect involved are unknown.
Mounties are asking anyone with information on the case to contact investigators.
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Trio of snowshoers savedAlberni Valley - 3:43 pm
- 18-year-old man wanted Burnaby - 3:28 pm
- Cop watchdog investigating Merritt - 3:21 pm
- Crashes close two routesBC Interior - 2:57 pm
- Kennedy Center criticismWashington - 2:32 pm
© 2025 Castanet.net