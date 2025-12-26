Kelowna's Homepage
Friday, Dec 26
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
BC News  

Overnight ER closure at B.C. hospital due to staffing challenges

Overnight ER closure

The Canadian Press - Dec 26, 2025 / 11:35 am
Paramedics and ambulances are seen outside the emergency department at Burnaby Hospital in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: The Canadian Press
Paramedics and ambulances are seen outside the emergency department at Burnaby Hospital in Burnaby, B.C.

A hospital in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is shutting its emergency department during overnight hours for more than a week due to staffing challenges.

Fraser Health says in a release that Mission Memorial Hospital's emergency department will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6 to reflect what it says are "systemic pressures being experienced across Canada."

During that time, the hospital will have emergency-trained nurses to assess walk-in patients and provide basic care, as well as redirect them to a neighbouring hospital if their needs are more urgent.

Mission Memorial Hospital site medical director Dr. Paul Theron says in a statement that the temporary closure is to "enable consistent and plannable?hours" while enabling the hospital to "align services with available staffing and maintain patient safety."

Theron also says the hospital is working with the provincial Ministry of Health "to stabilize longer-term staffing."

Fraser Health announced earlier this month that four hospitals in the B.C. Interior — three of which have had periodic emergency-department closures due to staffing shortages — are starting a pilot program where emergency-care patients may be seen virtually by an off-site doctor.

 

Post a Comment
RECENT STORIES
