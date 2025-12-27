BC News

Cost of living tops list as BC government faces growing criticism: Angus Reid

Poll shows NDP slipping

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby looks into the legislative assembly before start of the oath ceremony at the legislature in Victoria.

The latest data from Angus Reid indicates that British Columbians satisfaction with the NDP party is falling like winter rain as cost-of-living challenges climb.

According to recent data, the top five issues identified by B.C. residents are the cost of living, health care, housing affordability, the economy and public safety. On all five fronts, the governing BC NDP is receiving poor marks, landing the party at the bottom of the Angus Reid Government Performance Index.

The province is also facing an historic financial shortfall, with the fiscal year expected to end in a deficit of more than 11 billion dollars. While much of the political spotlight has been focused on pipeline disputes involving B.C., Alberta and Ottawa, critics argue the government has failed to deliver on key promises made during last year’s provincial election, including the cost of living and health care.

Photo: Angus Reid The top five issues as chosen by British Columbians are the cost of living, health care, housing affordability, the economy and public safety.

Notably, the criticism of the B.C. government’s handling of key files is not only coming from those who supported the opposition Conservative party during the 2024 provincial election. A majority of past BC NDP supporters believe the Eby government is performing poorly on the rising cost of living (66 per cent), health care (63 per cent), housing affordability (73 per cent), and public safety (65 per cent).

While Indigenous relations remain outside the top five concerns for most residents, the issue continues to generate headlines and debate, adding another layer of pressure for a government already struggling to regain public confidence.

Slightly more than one-in-20, or six per cent of British Columbians believe First Nations/Indigenous issues are one of the top issues facing the province. Over the past three years, this issue has typically registered in the single digits.

In March of this year, more residents believed the Eby government was doing a good job (49 per cen), rather than a poor one (34 per cent), on working with the province’s First Nations. Since then, the proportion of those saying the government is performing well on this file has declined from 49 per cent to 40 per cent, while the percentage of those who are critical has climbed from 34 per cent to 42 per cent.

Photo: Angus Reid Currently, slightly more than one-in-20 (6%) British Columbians believe First Nations/Indigenous issues is one of the top issues facing the province.

While the BC Conservative Party must now undergo the process of finding a new party leader after John Rustad resigned early in December, the party remains in a relatively strong position among prospective voters.

If an election were held right now, 40 per cent said they would support the BC Conservatives. The BC NDP hold a three-point lead over their main opposition, but the Green Party, under new leader Emily Lowan, has also re-entered double digits, up from eight per cent in previous polling from ARI.

Photo: Angus Reid This criticism of the B.C. government’s handling of key files is not only coming from those who supported the opposition Conservative party during the 2024 provincial election.

As economic pressures mount and public frustration grows, the challenge for the BC NDP will be convincing voters it can still deliver on the priorities that matter most.