Highway 1 reopens near Hells Gate, Highway 97 remains closed near Cache Creek

Photo: Drive BC webcam Snow covers Highway 1 near Hells Gate on Friday evening.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

Highway 1 has reopened through the Fraser Canyon.

Drive BC announced the route was fully open again near Hells Gate after an earlier incident closed it for several hours Friday.

Highway 97 remains closed 2 kilometres north of Cache Creek due to a vehicle incident.

Photo: Vernon Rant and Rave A collision slowed Hwy 97 outside of Vernon on Friday afternoon.

PDATE 4:12 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on a stretch of Highway 97, south of Vernon.

Drive BC said an earlier crash that was affecting northbound traffic has been cleared.

Elsewhere, Highway 97 remains closed after a serious crash north of Cache Creek, and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is still shut near Hells Gate.

UPDATE 2:57 p.m.

Two highways connecting the Southern Interior to other parts of the province are closed this afternoon.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is closed south of Hells Gate due to a vehicle incident.

Highway 97 is also closed two kilometres north of Cache Creek due to a vehicle incident. Drive BC said an assessment was in progress and no detour was currently available.

In the Okanagan, a crash is affecting northbound traffic on Highway 97, at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, just south of Vernon.

Photo: Contributed Car flipped on its side on Coquihalla Highway near Lac Le Jeune.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.

Driving conditions on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops remain very icy.

One driver shared with Castanet a photo of car flipped on its side near Lac Le Jeune heading southbound. Traffic is still moving but the roads are wet and slippery.

Photo: DriveBC This image, taken from a DriveBC webcam shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, shows the condition of Highway 1 near the Donald Bridge between Golden and Revelstoke.

ORIGINAL 9:34 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning Friday for highways in southern and central B.C.

Drivers are advised to slow down and plan ahead. Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts between 10 and 20 centimetres before conditions ease later Friday evening.

The warning covers the North Thompson, North Columbia, Kinbasket, and West Columbia regions along with several high mountain passes, including the Begbie Summit, as well as the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Snow is expected through most of the day, creating difficult driving conditions on roads and walkways.



Reduced visibility is also expected at times, particularly in higher elevations and mountain passes.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time, adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure vehicles are equipped with winter tires where required.