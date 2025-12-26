Kelowna's Homepage
Friday, Dec 26
BC News  

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern and central BC highways

Highway weather warning

Rob Gibson - Dec 26, 2025 / 9:34 am | Story: 591197

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning Friday for highways in southern and central B.C.

Drivers are advised to slow down and plan ahead. Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts between 10 and 20 centimetres before conditions ease later Friday evening.

The warning covers the North Thompson, North Columbia, Kinbasket, and West Columbia regions along with several high mountain passes, including the Begbie Summit, as well as the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Snow is expected through most of the day, creating difficult driving conditions on roads and walkways.

Reduced visibility is also expected at times, particularly in higher elevations and mountain passes.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time, adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure vehicles are equipped with winter tires where required.

