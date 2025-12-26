BC News

Snowfall warnings cover swaths of B.C. Southern Interior

Snowfall warnings issued

Photo: Environment Canada Yellow area shows regions under snowfall warning,

Snowfall warnings have been issued for several parts of the B.C. Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for the North Thompson, North Columbia, South Cariboo and Fraser Canyon.

Highways under alert include Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House, the Trans Canada from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, the Yellowhead Highway between Tete Jaune Cache and Alberta and the Sea to Sky Highway.

“An approaching frontal system will track across southern B.C. later today. Snow will begin overnight with total amounts from 10 to 20 cm expected before easing Friday evening,” said the notice.

“Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will likely be reduced at times.”

Anyone heading over the highway passes is encouraged to give themselves extra time for travel.