B.C. judge orders coffee fraud suspect to explain source of $4.65M

Ordered to explain wealth

Photo: Pexels A B.C. Supreme Court judge has upheld an unexplained wealth order connected to a coffee company—originally founded by one of Bob Marley's sons—implicated in a $78-million fraud scheme.

A B.C. court has dismissed a constitutional challenge to an unexplained wealth order, forcing a British businessman implicated in a U.S. stock fraud case to explain the origins of millions of dollars in suspicious funds.

The decision, handed down Dec. 22 by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Neena Sharma, forces Kevin Patrick Miller to provide a sworn accounting of funds held in a B.C. law firm’s trust account, which under today’s exchange rate, add up to roughly $4.65 million.

In 2017, the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission alleged Miller was involved in a $78-million “pump and dump” scheme involving Jammin’ Java Corp. Miller later agreed to a consent judgment to disgorge nearly US$900,000. As part of the agreement, the man did not admit or deny any of the allegations against him.

The scheme, according to the SEC, saw Miller and other conspirators conceal shares in offshore shell corporations in blocks of less than five per cent to avoid reporting requirements.

Between 2010 and 2011, Jammin’ Java operated Marley Coffee, the so-called “brain child” of Rohan Marley, one of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley’s sons.

False newsletters about Jammin' Java and a sham financing arrangement were designed to create the false appearance of legitimate third-party interest and investment in the company. That allowed the group to “pump” the stock value before dumping shares via fraudulent and misleading filings with the SEC, according to the commission.

Marley was never accused of any wrongdoing, and in 2017, the family and estate of the late Bob Marley successfully sued the company for roughly US$2.8 million in trademark infringement damages and unpaid licensing royalties related to the use “Marley-branded” coffee beans.

During the investigation, Miller was found to have multiple transfers to a B.C. law firm's trust account, including one for over C$583,000 and another for nearly US$3 million. The Law Society of B.C. later disbarred the firm’s principal, Ronald Pelletier, for using trust accounts to hide the illicit proceeds.

A Law Society panel found Pelletier had gone to “great lengths to protect his clients and their illegal money.” In one example, the panel determined he had bought 20 burner phones over 18 months because he feared U.S. authorities might tap his other phone lines.

Pelletier also used anonymous email addresses and nicknames to evade being found out by authorities, and in 2016, he directed his office manager to alter invoices to erase a client's name, the panel determined.

At least some of the money was used to purchase a Vancouver property, renovate another and purchase a car in Toronto. The funds were also used to buy a ring from Tiffany & Co., according to a 2023 panel decision.

Miller petitioned to recover the funds, and in response, the Director of Civil Forfeiture applied for an unexplained wealth order, suspecting the money had been derived from securities fraud.

Miller opposed the application, challenging the law's constitutionality and arguing the director’s case was a “fishing expedition” built on allegations from another jurisdiction that have not been “tried or proven.”

He also dismissed findings from a B.C. Law Society tribunal—which disbarred his lawyer for hiding funds—as “hearsay.”

The director countered that other than his denying wrongdoing in his pleadings, Miller had not provided any evidence there is a legitimate source for the disputed funds.

“I agree,” wrote Sharma in her ruling. “In my view, the findings of the Law Society panel and the SEC judgment alone meet the test of a serious question to be tried, which is whether the disputed funds were generated by unlawful activity.”

Sharma wrote that it is not necessary to prove criminality at this stage, and that the “cumulative effect” of the SEC judgment and the Law Society's findings created a reasonable suspicion of unlawful activity.

While Miller didn't admit guilt in the SEC agreement, a U.S. District Court judgment found him “liable for disgorgement” of profits gained from fraud. The judge ruled this was a formal determination, not a mere allegation.

“The only way in which the SEC alleged Mr. Miller was liable to disgorge that money was for violations of the U.S. Securities Act,” Sharma wrote.

The judge also addressed Miller’s argument that it is contrary to the interests of justice to follow up on the allegations raised by a foreign agency.

As Sharma put it, “securities fraud does not respect international boundaries.”

The ruling dismissed Miller’s constitutional challenge and compelled him to provide a statement to the Director of Civil Forfeiture that details how he acquired and maintained the disputed funds, and what they are worth today.

With files from Graeme Wood