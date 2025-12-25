BC News

Why Canada’s mining future runs through B.C. tech

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Gary Agnew, CEO and co-founder of Richmond-based Ideon Technologies, discussed how A.I. and advanced sensing tools are modernizing mining and reducing environmental impact.

Machine learning models that assist in road maintenance; artificial intelligence used to comb voluminous data sets; or even the ability to take X-rays or CAT scans of the Earth.

The days of simply digging a hole and hoping for the best are over, where resource extraction practices dating back hundreds of years are being replaced by 21st century intuition, electrification and automation.

All of it is being employed in mining operations across the province and all of it is being powered by B.C. brains in tech, AI, analytics and more.

Take Richmond’s Ideon Technologies as a prime example. Just 15 years out from its inception, it’s a made-in-B.C. success story like few others: born and incubated through UBC’s TRIUMF research centre, now based in Richmond and working on projects across North America and Australia.

Ideon’s REVEAL platform combines the power of cosmic-ray muons—subatomic particles created by supernova explosions in space—with advanced geophysical sensing technologies, multi-physics data integration and AI-powered services.

It generates high-resolution, high-velocity, 3D models of the Earth’s subsurface, enabling mining companies to identify, map, characterize, monitor and extract ore bodies faster, more efficiently and with greater confidence.

Picture the process as employing two-dimensional X-rays or three-dimensional CAT scans of the Earth to create geological maps for mining and exploration companies. The results are faster targeting, shorter development timelines, reduced operational risk and a smaller environmental footprint.

“The main competitor we have is drilling, which is 150-year-old technology and is basically biopsying the Earth,” explains Ideon CEO and co-founder Gary Agnew. “We’ve got precious minerals that we're endowed with and our job is to extract them in the most low-impact way that we can. That's really where our technology can help mining companies.”

The momentum behind the company is such that some of the world’s largest mining companies—HP, Glencore, Freeport, Moran and Rio Tinto—are working with Ideon on projects spanning the globe.

Ideon signed a five-year enterprise agreement with Rio Tinto this past October, a deal that represents the first global-scale adoption of the REVEAL platform by a Tier 1 mining company.

“Global demand for critical minerals is surging, driven by the need for energy resilience, rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and geopolitical imperatives around security of supply,” Agnew says.

Companies across B.C. are adapting to those shifts.

Hudbay’s Copper Mountain mine near Princeton has the first North American overhead electric trolley assist system powered by electricity from BC Hydro, which replaced diesel haul-trucks. It’s twice as fast as the diesel trucks and reduces diesel consumption by approximately a tonne of CO2 emissions—approximately 400 litres of diesel per hour. Copper Mountain also recently commissioned the world’s largest electric hydraulic excavator, which stands almost 10 metres tall.

At Teck’s Highland Valley Copper operation, automation and machine learning models are using real-time information from flotation processes in copper recovery.

Elk Valley Resources’ Fording River operation, owned by parent company Glencore Canada, uses machine learning models to track real-time truck speed and location to quickly identify road maintenance required and to optimize haul truck performance.

“B.C. is an internationally recognized hub of innovative clean tech and mining companies using technology to reduce emissions and to improve overall operational performance,” says Tim McEwan, senior vice-president of the Mining Association of B.C. “Several B.C. mines are also early adopters of AI and big data, using machine learning, autonomous vehicle technology and predictive analytics at mine sites.”

What these sum parts provincially mean on a national and international scale cannot be understated.

Canada currently produces about 60 minerals, with the value of the nation's mineral production exceeding $70 billion in 2023.

The country is home to almost half of the world’s publicly listed mining and mineral exploration companies, with a presence in more than 100 countries. The combined market capitalization is listed at $520 billion.

On the world stage, Canada is the international leader in potash production and ranks among the top five global producers of diamonds, gemstones, gold, indium, niobium, platinum group metals, titanium concentrate and uranium. Canada is also the world’s fourth-largest producer of primary aluminum.

With minerals such as lithium and graphite, demand could increase by as much as 4,000 per cent according to federal projections.

Canada holds some of the largest known reserves and resources of rare earth metals globally, estimated at more than 15.2 million tonnes of rare earth oxide in 2023. Russia, China and the U.S. are considered inside of the top-10 producers globally, and while Canada isn’t, consider the comparables: Russia’s war with Ukraine; allegations of Chinese spying on Canadian government networks and U.S. President Donald Trump’s penchant for tariffs and retaliatory economic measures.

Against that backdrop of value, need and reputational concern is where Steve de Jong sees Canada’s sweet spot.

“I don't think we lean into this enough as a country. Everybody likes to deal with Canada because we're Canadians—and we just happen to have a very heavy mineral endowment,” says the B.C. tech executive. “There's a certain level of embedded trust that when it comes from a Canadian operation, it's going to be mined in the most sustainable way possible.”

De Jong is the CEO of VRIFY, a Vancouver-based firm that assists mining operations with its two main platforms known as DORA and Viz. The former is the world’s only AI-assisted mineral discovery platform and leverages the largest proprietary exploration dataset and mineral-system-specific AI models to help teams discover, prioritize and validate targets.

Viz transforms technical data into clear, interactive presentations that build confidence with stakeholders and investors.

De Jong says moving the industry forward can be done via a singular change that would massively benefit startups and junior firms in particular, through the expansion of flow-through funding benefits.

Flow-through shares are the product of a tax policy that provides seed capital to mining companies, thereby funding their efforts to explore for valuable resources. Those who purchase the shares receive a 100 per cent tax deduction.

The Liberal election platform floated the idea of expanding the program to the startup ecosystem: companies in AI, quantum computing, biotech and advanced manufacturing.

No movement has since happened on that proposal.

“It's an opportunity for the Canadian tech ecosystem to get access to something that doesn't exist elsewhere and it really incentivizes Canadian investors to invest back in Canada,” de Jong says.

When asked for an assessment of the new Carney government or the performance of the provincial NDP, de Jong defers his opinion and instead underscores the need for parties of all stripes to nurture a climate of assurance.

Mining and mineral exploration are heavily reliant on external capital, which in turn, is reliant on risk profile.

Certainty and stability will always trump world liveability rankings, fluffy PR campaigns, or government glad-handing.

“No investor actually relies on any of that stuff – they just make a call on whether or not you are actually a good jurisdiction for their capital or not,” de Jong says. “The reality is we're always competing with every other jurisdiction on the planet for that capital and we need to take that into consideration.”