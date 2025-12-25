BC News

Highway 3 reopens between Hope and Princeton

Hwy 3 reopens after slide

Photo: BC Gov Crews work to repair a washout on Highway 3, east of Hope.

Highway 3 has reopened between Hope and Princeton following a major washout during the atmospheric river on Dec. 16.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit says contractors have been working around the clock on the slide site 42 km east of the Highway 3 and 5 junction.

A single-lane-alternating temporary detour around the slide has now been constructed, where the speed limit has been reduced to 30 km/h.

Drivers heading west on Highway 3 (toward Hope) will be held approximately 500 metres east of the site to avoid lineups in an avalanche risk area where no stopping is permitted.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Transit recommends commercial vehicle drivers choose an alternative route between the Lower Mainland and southern Interior until two-lane traffic can be restored to Highway 3 at this location,” said the ministry in a news release.

The province says long-term repairs at the site will require “significant design and reconstruction.” The detour alignment will remain until permanent repairs are complete.

Drivers heading over the mountain passes in B.C. are reminded to be prepared for sudden closures by having a full tank of gas along with extra warm clothes and snacks.