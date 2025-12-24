BC News

RCMP investigating after driver shot in Colwood, B.C., in suspected targeted attack

Suspected targeted attack

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Mounties are investigating a shooting in Colwood, B.C., after witnesses reported shots being fired from one vehicle towards another.

West Shore RCMP says in a statement that the shooting happened on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. on Fulton Road near Betula Place.

Police say the 34-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The statement says investigators believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no increased risk to the greater public.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking that residents call them if they have home surveillance in the area around the time of the shooting or if anyone driving in the area has dash camera footage