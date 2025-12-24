281205
280753
BC News  

RCMP investigating after driver shot in Colwood, B.C., in suspected targeted attack

Suspected targeted attack

The Canadian Press - Dec 24, 2025 / 2:30 pm | Story: 591093
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Photo: The Canadian Press
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. 

Mounties are investigating a shooting in Colwood, B.C., after witnesses reported shots being fired from one vehicle towards another.

West Shore RCMP says in a statement that the shooting happened on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. on Fulton Road near Betula Place.

Police say the 34-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The statement says investigators believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no increased risk to the greater public.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking that residents call them if they have home surveillance in the area around the time of the shooting or if anyone driving in the area has dash camera footage

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More BC News

281030