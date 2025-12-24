BC News

Bear cub found freezing at the base of a tree suffered serious burns because of a fire

Bear cub on the mend

Photo: Facebook Bear cub found freezing curled into a ball at the base of a tree.

A bear cub found freezing under a tree by a Good Samaritan in Dawson Creek, B.C., looks like it will make a complete recovery.

The bear cub was found by Sean Jackson, who called the Northern Lights Wildlife Society and helped move the bear, which was covered in snow and curled up at the base of a tree in -34°C temperatures.

The bear has now been treated, and Angelika Langen with Northern Lights Wildlife Society out of Smithers, B.C., says it now appears the bear suffered serious burns and not frostbite.

"What we found was certainly not what we expected... we have confirmed that she actually was burned."

Langen says the assumption is that the bear was hibernating in a slash pile, and the pile was set on fire while the cub was sleeping inside.

"It burned part of her fur off, it burned her face. It burned her front feet quite severely," Langen says. With the care she has received, they expect the cub to make a complete recovery.

"Thank you to all that made this rescue a reality. This little Lady endured so much, and now thanks to all of you has a chance to rest and heal! She is truly a Christmas miracle," Langen says.

The bear cub will now be kept in the Northern Lights Wildlife Society enclosure until spring, and if her recovery continues she will be released back into the wild next spring.

"Thank you all for your good vibes that you sent her she certainly needed them, and we're forever grateful that she was found and given an opportunity for a second chance," says Langen.

If the bear is healthy enough, it will be released back into the wild near its original home, away from people, next June.