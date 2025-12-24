BC News

Vancouver Island MP Aaron Gunn won't run for leadership of B.C. Conservatives

Another MP bows out

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP Aaron Gunn asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Island MP Aaron Gunn says he won't run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of B.C. because he doesn't want to risk giving the federal Liberals a majority government.

Gunn says his departure could "upend the balance of power in Ottawa" and leaving would be too great a risk as Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to pursue a "deliberate and transparent strategy to bribe or otherwise convince morally bankrupt MPs" to cross the floor.

He adds that he doesn't want give some media and the federal Liberals an opportunity to "spin" his departure as a "loss of confidence" or "worse, a betrayal" in the leadership of federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Speaking in a video posted on X, Gunn says the decision was the "toughest" of his life because thousands had urged him to run, and he shares their concerns about the direction of the province under NDP Premier David Eby.

Many considered him a front-runner to replace John Rustad following his resignation on Dec. 4., but Gunn says he can best serve the interests of his constituents and Canada by remaining the MP for the riding of North Island — Powell River.

Gunn says he "will continue to fight relentlessly" in Ottawa, while also looking for a "partner here in B.C." that will allow federal Conservatives to continue building Canada.