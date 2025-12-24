BC News
Police find drugs, cash after two search warrants served in Saanich, B.C.
Police find drugs and cash
A Saanich Police vehicle is seen in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Click here to view gallery
Police in Saanich, B.C., say they have seized about seven kilograms of drugs after serving two search warrants last Friday.
A statement says officers found what's believed to be cocaine as well as smaller amounts of suspected fentanyl and MDMA in two homes.
They also seized more than $180,000 in cash.
A 38-year-old man from Saanich was arrested.
Police say they expect to recommend charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The statement says the warrants were executed by the department's street crime unit with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Cheer helps kids interactKamloops - 12:01 pm
- Bear cub on the mendDawson Creek - 11:31 am
- Kelce topless at wedding?Entertainment - 11:29 am
- More Epstein files comingWashington - 11:27 am
- Northbound lanes closedCoquihalla Highway - 11:26 am
© 2025 Castanet.net