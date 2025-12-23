BC News

Repair work on Highway 3 continues, with "around the clock" construction

Massive culvert replaced

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Crews work to replace a culvert on Highway 3 Monday night.

Road crews have been working non-stop to repair the extensive damage on Highway 3 east of Hope.

Following significant rainfall across much of Southern B.C. earlier this month, Highway 3 between Hope and Manning Park was damaged in 22 separate locations, with 11 spots considered “extensive.”

The section of highway has been closed since Dec. 16.

This past weekend, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation said repair work is ongoing and the highway could reopen as early as Boxing Day.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Ministry added that “crews continue working around the clock to restore Highway 3,” and nearly 25 metres of 1.5-metre culvert was installed overnight.

“Today, crews are starting the backfill process to rebuild the road,” the Ministry posted.

“Huge thanks to the dedicated teams and equipment operators making this progress possible! Thank you for your patience as we work hard to get you back on the road safely.”

On Sunday, the Ministry said that recent engineering assessments had determined less construction work would be needed than was initially thought.