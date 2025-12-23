BC News

Bricks of cocaine found in container of frozen fruit from Colombia in B.C.: CBSA

26 kg of cocaine found

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized more than 26 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipping container hauling boxes frozen fruit from Colombia back in October.

The border agency says the drugs were found at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility on October 31.

It says the agency's officers, with the help of detector dogs, found 23 bricks of cocaine concealed in the ceiling of the shipping container that was declared as a shipment of frozen fruit.

The border agency says the drugs are now in the hands of the drug and organized crime investigators with the RCMP.

The agency says its officers have made more than 10,000 narcotic seizures between January and October this year, including more than 700 kilograms of cocaine.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says drug cartels are "constantly testing" Canada's borders.