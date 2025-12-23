BC News

Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Saanich: police

Photo: . Counterfeit $100 bill found in Saanich. VIA SAANICH POLICE

Saanich police are warning of a recent rise in counterfeit $100 bills in the community.

Police said Monday that they have received multiple reports of counterfeit currency being used in cash transactions in stores, as well as in e-commerce exchanges facilitated through Facebook Marketplace.

The counterfeit polymer banknotes — as seen in a photo provided by police — are missing some of the security details seen in real banknotes.

The notes are close to the correct width, but are a few millimetres too tall.

The signatures of then-finance minister Jim Flaherty and then-Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, who introduced the new notes in 2011, look accurate enough at a glance.

But the metallic foil portrait of Sir Robert Borden, Canada’s eighth prime minister, located in the large transparent window of the $100 note, is missing.

There is also no colour-changing rendition of the Parliament Building’s East Block in the window.

The building once had six large vaults that stored the country’s financial holdings, until the Bank of Canada’s own building was completed in the 1930s.

Saanich police recommend inspecting banknotes before accepting them, and asking to be paid in another way if the currency feels off or looks suspicious.

Anyone who receives a counterfeit or novelty note is asked to give it to police and provide as much detail as possible about the person they received it from.

Making, possessing or knowingly using a counterfeit bill is a federal criminal offence that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years for conviction.

All suspected counterfeits are forwarded to the RCMP National Anti-Counterfeiting Bureau for forensic evaluation.

More information about security features in Canadian currency can be found at bankofcanada.ca/banknotes.