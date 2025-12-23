BC News

About 70 trees deliberately cut around their bases, left to die in Powell River, B.C.

About 70 trees left to die

Photo: The Canadian Press Powell River RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized about 70 fir trees, shown in this undated handout photo, located in the community's old golf course lands.

Police on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast are investigating the vandalism of about 70 trees that where deliberately cut, leaving them to die over the next year.

RCMP say the City of Powell River was notified of the damage to the fir trees located in the community's old golf course lands on Nov. 26.

Police say municipal staff inspected the site found the trees were left standing but had been cut around their bases, likely with a chainsaw.

Police described the damage as "multiple cuts around the entire trunk," and say all the trees are expected to die within the year.

Municipal staff tell police they are monitoring the trees, but no other details about the investigation have been released.

Police say anyone with information about the damage to the trees are asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.