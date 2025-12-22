BC News
Charges laid nearly six years after a B.C. man was found dead in Maple Ridge
Charges finally laid
A statement from the province's homicide investigation team says the body of 24-year-old Edi Bogere was found in a vacant forested property on Jan. 11, 2020, and his death was ruled suspicious.
Police say Bogere was last seen leaving his Coquitlam home on the evening of Dec. 27, 2019.
Thirty-one-year-old Alan Mohammed Taheri of Port Coquitlam was arrested Friday.
The statement says prosecutors approved one count of second-degree murder with a firearm and one count of indignity to human remains against the man.
Supt. Mandeep Mooker, the officer-in-charge of the Integrated Homicides Investigation Team, says in the statement that the case is an example of the meticulous work done by the team.
