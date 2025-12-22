BC News

Two dozen ferry sailings cancelled between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Photo: . A file photo of the Swartz Bay ferry terminal. B.C. Ferries said more sailings could be cancelled if weather conditions do not improve.

High winds and waves whipping across the Strait of Georgia led to the cancellation of two dozen B.C. Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Monday.

B.C. Ferries said in a notice that hourly sailings departing from both terminals on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route between Victoria and Vancouver were cancelled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Up Island, sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver were also cancelled until the evening, starting with the 10:55 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay.

B.C. Ferries said it’s reaching out to customers with bookings on cancelled sailings about possible alternate sailings later on Monday. Fares and fees will be refunded in the event of cancellations.

The ferry company said more sailings could be cancelled if weather conditions do not improve.

Hullo Ferries is warning of possible disruptions for its midday sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver but had yet to issue any cancellations as of 9:45 a.m.

Wind warnings were in place Monday morning for Metro Vancouver, including Richmond, Delta, Surrey and Langley, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast, with Environment Canada warning of gusts reaching 90 kilometres an hour.

The forecaster said strong winds will move in before fading late in the day.

Another wind storm last week left thousands without power along the coast, resulting in school closures and other disruptions.

Severe wintry weather is in the forecast for northern B.C., with warnings of cold reaching -20 C with the wind chill near Terrace, and -50 C along the Yukon boundary, while Haida Gwaii could see up to 25 centimetres of snow.

In southwestern B.C., a snowfall warning has also been issued for the Skagit Valley and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, with up to 15 centimetres expected.