BC News

Police thwart attempt to defraud B.C. First Nation of $406,000 intended for project

Massive fraud scheme

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police in British Columbia say they have prevented a fraud scheme targeting a First Nation on northern Vancouver Island that had redirected more than $400,000 to a fake bank account.

Alert Bay RCMP say the case was first reported by the Namgis First Nation on May 13, where $406,000 meant for contractors in the construction of a new wellness and treatment centre was redirected by a fraudulent email to the fake account.

Police say co-ordination with authorities in Eastern Canada resulted in a freeze placed on a bank account allegedly operated by an organized crime group.

Officers from Alert Bay then led the execution of a search warrant on a home in Aurora, Ont., where they uncovered suspected counterfeit currency, forged documents, electronic devices and other items linked to organized financial crime networks.

Police didn't reveal how much of the First Nation's funds were able to be saved by the bank account freeze, only saying it was "significant."

They say the recovered money is now available to be returned to the nation through court processes, and the investigation into the case remains active.