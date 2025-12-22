BC News

One dead after multi-vehicle crash led to shutdown of Highway 1 in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Highway Patrol says a multi-vehicle fatal crash has shut the westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Surrey, B.C., shown in this handout photo, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - BC Highway Patrol (Mandatory Credit)

One person is dead in a multi-vehicle crash that has shut the westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Surrey, B.C.

The BC Highway Patrol says the 911 calls started coming in at about 7:15 a.m. Monday, reporting that three cars collided on the westbound lanes of Highway 1 near the 176th Street exit.

Police say one of the vehicles appears to have crossed over from the eastbound lanes, setting off the head-on crash.

They are appealing for witnesses and those with dash camera footage to come forward to help them determine the sequence of the events leading to the crash.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol says the crash at first closed the entire highway and while the eastbound lanes are open, the westbound lanes remain shut through that stretch of Highway 1.

McLaughlin says police will be informing the family members of the dead and injured and they are encouraging those who have photos of the crash site to consider those families before they post anything on the internet.