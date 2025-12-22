BC News

Environment Canada issues snowfall alerts, for Coquihalla, Hwy 3

Two highway alerts

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 about 61 km south of Merritt, looking north.

Environment Canada has issued a pair of highway alerts for the Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt and Highway 3, Hope to Princeton.

The alert on the Coqihalla calls for a period of heavy snowfall near the summit, with up to 15 cm expected to fall tonight.

"An outgoing low pressure system brought nearly 20 cm of snow to Coquihalla Summit last night. Another weather system will give a period of heavy snow to the highway again tonight," says the Environment Canada alert.

Light snow from the system is expected to start this afternoon and intensify this evening. Total snow accumulations of 15 cm can be expected before the snow tapers to a few flurries Tuesday morning.

It's a similar situation on Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. They also received about 20 cm overnight in the Sunshine Valley and Highway 3 near Allison Pass.

"Another weather system will give a period of heavy snow to the area again tonight. Light snow from the system will start this afternoon and intensify this evening," says the alert.

Snow is also expected to taper to a few flurries Tuesday morning as the system moves eastward. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 cm can be expected with higher amounts near Hope. Visibility will likely be reduced at times.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating driving conditions.

Check the Castanet traffic cameras and DriveBC before departing on your travels.