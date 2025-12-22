BC News

100 Mile District General Hospital to close Monday

ER closure to start the week

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Residents in the 100 Mile House will be without an emergency department most of Monday.

In a press release Sunday night, Interior Health said emergency services at 100 Mile District General Hospital will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with short staffing for years.

IH says those needing emergency care in the 100 Mile House area will need to travel to Cariboo Memorial Hospital, about an hour away.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.



