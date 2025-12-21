BC News

B.C. police watchdog called in after man dies in Prince Rupert

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018.

British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in after a man died in Prince Rupert.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office says Mounties told them officers were called at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday regarding an alleged assault at a home.

The statement says when officers arrived, "a physical interaction occurred while taking a man into custody" and the man "then went into medical distress."

A separate statement from the RCMP says a conducted energy weapon, or "Taser," was deployed during the interaction.

The man was taken to hospital and later died.

Police say they will not be releasing more information while the matter is under investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all incidents involving police officers or detention guards in B.C. that result in serious harm or death.