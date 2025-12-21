BC News

Lottery ticket purchased in Quesnel is $46M winner

Photo: File photo A lottery ticket purchased in Quesnel is a $46 million winner.

One person in B.C. is having a particularly good weekend after winning $46 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot.

In a press release Sunday morning, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation announced that a ticket purchased in Quesnel matched all 10 winning numbers during Saturday night's draw

The winning numbers were: 12706438-43.

Lottery winners have 52 weeks to the draw date to claim their prize. BCLC says the winner will be publicly announced after the person comes forward to claim their prize.

So far in 2025, players have redeemed more than $69 million in 6/49 winnings.