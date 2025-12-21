BC News

Oak Bay worker's earplugs meant he never heard warnings of speeding vehicle: report

Never heard warning shouts

Photo: WorksafeBC An SUV left the roadway and crashed into Steve Seekins, coming to a stop after hitting a tree. The 52-year-old father of two died at the scene.

Earplugs likely prevented an Oak Bay municipal worker from hearing the shouts of his co-workers warning of an SUV speeding through their work zone, but he had “almost no chance” of avoiding being fatally struck due to the speed of the vehicle, an investigation into the workplace death has concluded.

Steve Seekins was struck and killed on May 17, 2023, while working on a green space in Bowker Creek Walkway just off Monterey Avenue.

Police recommended charges of dangerous driving causing death against the driver, who was 66 at the time, but the B.C. Prosecution Service declined to approve charges last year after reviewing evidence indicating the woman had suffered a medical episode at the time of the crash.

Seekins was working with two others to flush a section of storm pipes along Monterey Avenue on the morning of his death.

He was kneeling, looking down a storm-drain access hole about three metres off the road with a flashlight in hand, when an SUV sped past a work truck about 75 metres away, headed in his direction, according to a WorkSafeBC report into the death, first obtained by CTV News through a freedom of information request.

His foreman and another worker, who were near the parked truck, immediately yelled at Seekins, but the SUV did not brake. Instead, it accelerated through a corner and jumped a curb. A description of what happened between then and the SUV hitting the tree is redacted in the report.

Seekins was required to wear hearing protection because the crew was using a flusher saw to clear roots and flush the pipes.

The three workers considered using headset radios for the job, but opted to use foam earplugs and hand signals instead to communicate, according to the report.

The other two workers said this was because the radio could not reach a high enough volume for them to hear each other, and the noise-cancellation feature of the radio can lead to decreased situational awareness for the person in Seekins’ position.

The investigation concluded that the combination of the flusher saw and earplugs likely made it impossible for Seekins to hear the oncoming SUV or his co-workers yelling to warn him.

The fact that he was required to look down into the storm drain for the task meant he could not see the vehicle or the warnings from his co-workers.

However, the speed of the SUV gave Seekins little time to react, the report said. While the speed of the vehicle is redacted, the report says it travelled 75 metres in less than three seconds, which would put its speed at more than 90 km/h in a 30 km/h zone.

“Even if the other workers had gotten his attention, there was almost no chance of ­avoiding the incident,” the report said.

There would have been less than three seconds for the workers to react to the SUV passing them and call out, and for Seekins to then look up, process what was happening and react, the report said.

The investigation identified the cause of the fatality as speeding through a work zone.

WorkSafeBC’s report recommends that municipalities take into account the frequency and duration of exposing workers to traffic when they are maintaining municipal infrastructure near roadways.

The agency investigates workplace incidents to help employers and workers understand the occupational health and safety factors at play in order to prevent similar incidents in future.