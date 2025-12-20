BC News

Smallmouth bass being dumped in Cultus Lake near Chilliwack

Investigating invasive fish

Photo: BCCOS Somebody is dumping smallmouth bass into Cultus Lake near Chilliwack and the BC Conservation Officer Service is seeking public assistance in identifying those responsible.

“The BCCOS investigation suggests the invasive fish may have been released into the lake through multiple instances, dating as far back as 2017,” said a post on the BCCOS Facebook page.

The post said smallmouth bass are not native to Cultus Lake and pose a serious threat to its ecosystem and species-at-risk, such as Cultus Lake Sockeye Salmon (endangered) and Pygmy Sculpin (threatened). Their presence is also causing ecological impacts by preying on juvenile salmon, and other native species.

“Transporting or releasing invasive species is illegal and can have detrimental impacts on the environment, fish and wildlife,” said Sgt. Todd Hunter, with the BCCOS Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) unit.

“We’re hoping someone has information that can help advance our investigation – even small details can make a big difference.”

The BCCOS is asking anyone with information about past or present illegal fish releases to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.