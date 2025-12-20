BC News

As witness rule kicks in, addiction doctor worries patients could die

'Terrified' over new rules

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist Dr. Caroline Ferris says doctors are trying to adapt existing prescriptions and treatment plans to accommodate the change over the holidays.

A Victoria addiction physician says she’s scrambling for ways to keep her patients alive when new rules requiring that use of safer supply drugs be supervised kick in on Dec. 30.

Doctors like Dr. Caroline Ferris fear that if patients they’ve stabilized are stuck all day waiting for a pharmacist to watch them take their prescriptions — which can be several pills a day — they’ll likely return to using street drugs and could overdose.

Ferris said doctors are trying to adapt existing prescriptions and treatment plans to accommodate the change over the holidays. “We knew this was coming, and we’ve made some changes, but this suddenly … is unreal.”

The goal of the new rules is to stop people from selling their prescribed pills — mainly hydromorphone (under the brand name Dilaudid, or Dillies) and oxycodone — in many cases for money to buy stronger drugs.

The clampdown started in February for those new to the program and will apply to everyone by month’s end.

Once the new rules are in effect, patients on the prescribed alternatives program — which had dropped to about 2,200 in July from more than 5,000 in March 2023 — will have to take their medication under the supervision of a health-care professional such as a nurse or pharmacist.

Ferris said she will seek exemptions for a “handful” of her clients who might overdose if they had to comply with the new rules.

The government has said that limited exemptions to witnessed dosing will be allowed in “exceptional circumstances” — for patients living in communities where pharmacies may not be open seven days a week, for example, or for people who work unusual hours.

Ferries said doctors working in addictions are particularly concerned about Indigenous patients, noting Indigenous people make up three per cent of the B.C. population but 18 per cent of overdoses.

“We’re terrified about destabilizing that particular population, whether they’re urban or whether they’re rural and remote,” she said. “It’s a huge hardship for a lot of people to get to the pharmacy multiple times a day.”

Ferris told the story of one patient, an Indigenous man in his 50s who uses a shelter most of the time and was, for a period, using highly addictive and toxic illicit fentanyl, and “overdosing all the time.”

Now he’s on opioid agonist therapy, called OATs. These medications, such as methadone, suboxone or slow-release morphine, help prevent or reduce withdrawal from drugs such as heroin, oxycodone, Dilaudid, fentanyl and Percocet, stabilizing the patient.

But he also gets 14 Dilaudid doses each day and injects them, she said. “So there’s no way anybody’s witnessing that anywhere, unless he goes to the safe injection site.”

If he was ingesting pills, that would require at least four pharmacy visits a day under the new rules.

Ferris said she’s known the man for years and he always takes his own pills, and has not had fentanyl in his system for years, “except for when he’s been cut off from his safe supply.

“And then, frankly, he usually ends up in jail because he is in withdrawal and does crime to get street drugs,” said Ferris, adding last week, the man even asked about going to detox and treatment.

Safer supply can be a gateway into treatment for some people, “as long as they’re kept alive,” she said.

Some addiction physicians have called the new rules political interference in medical decision-making, while critics ask why the change has taken so long, wondering how many youth have been hooked on safer-supply pills sold on the street.

Dr. Mark Mallet, one of the first physicians to openly criticize the province’s safer supply program for not being witnessed, told the Times Colonist in February that the safer-supply program was initially meant for those with severe addictions who had found that stabilizing options such as methadone, suboxone and long-acting morphine didn’t work for them.

“So removing unwitnessed safe supply is not going to suddenly destabilize a lot of people who had been stable on Dilaudid,” he said. “Almost by definition, people on safe supply Dilaudid aren’t very stable.”

Conservative MLA Claire Rattée, official opposition critic for mental health and addictions, noted that when she was struggling with substance use as a youth, she had to hit rock bottom before she went into treatment. “I know for a fact that if safe supply had been an option for me, back when I was struggling with addiction, the likelihood is I never would have stopped,” said Rattée.

It wasn’t until she had not eaten for days and had to decide between buying drugs or food that she started down the path to recovery, said the Skeena MLA, adding there needs to be more support and incentives to seek treatment.

A witnessed model was previously in place, but the supervision requirement was eliminated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February of this year, however, documents were leaked that suggested about 60 pharmacies were involved in the illegal diversion of drugs from the safer-supply program.

The government immediately required new safer-supply users to take their drugs under supervision, while it consulted with clinicians and pharmacists to ensure “a safe transition” to a supervised program.

In announcing the new rules this month, Health Minister Josie Osborne called prescribed alternatives “a really important way of separating people from the illicit drug supply.”

But she said that has to be balanced with ensuring the prescribed medications “stay in the hands of the people for whom they are intended, and that they’re not getting into other hands.”

A police investigation into safer-supply diversion remains underway.

Ferris said restrictions on pharmaceutical pills on the street will only increase fakes being sold on the black market.

“So now we’re seeing pressed tablets that are marked to look like hydromorphone, but they contain much more potent opioids in the Nitazene family, which is 100 times stronger than fentanyl,” said Ferris.