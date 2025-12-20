BC News

Aaron Gunn considering running for BC leadership

Gunn considering running

Photo: Paul Galinski photo. TOUGH DECISION: Having received encouraging feedback, North Island – Powell River MP Aaron Gunn is contemplating running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

North Island – Powell River MP Aaron Gunn will be making the difficult decision by Christmas about whether to continue on as a federal representative or to seek the nomination for leadership of the BC Conservatives.

After Conservative Party of British Columbia’s former leader John Rustad vacated his post on December 4, Gunn has been contemplating running for the leadership.

“I haven’t made a decision,” said Gunn in an interview with the Peak. “I have said in a post that I would decide by Christmas, so I’m going to hold myself to that.

“For me, my principles are unwavering, and it is all about what I think is best or puts me in the best position to deliver results for the people of this riding, the people of this province, and our incredible country. It’s the toughest decision of my life.”

Gunn said his best job by a country mile is being member of parliament for North Island – Powell River, but the prospect of being premier, defeating the NDP, and turning the province around is also one he can’t pass up without serious consideration.

“So many people have reached out, asking me to consider doing it [running for leader],” said Gunn. “I’m torn with admittedly two incredible opportunities to contribute, to give back, and to serve this country.”

Gunn said running for the BC Conservatives leadership is not without its own set of risks, and if elected, it would mean a big difference in how he would conduct business politically.

“As a member of parliament, you get to spend a lot of time in community,” said Gunn. “One thing I’ve done since being elected is coming back every weekend. It keeps you grounded and out of the Ottawa bubble.

“If you are leader of a provincial party, you obviously get to travel to every corner of this entire province, but you also don’t get that sense of community, where you get to stay a lot in one place. I’m not super keen on spending lots of time in Vancouver and Victoria.”

Gunn said that no matter what option he picks, there is a lot of work to do, both in the provincial and federal governments, and he believes he has valuable contributions to make.

“You’d think I would have made up my mind, but I’m just as torn as ever,” said Gunn. “There’s no objectively right or wrong answer. There are so many variables. I just need to focus on choosing what I think is the best contribution, as a member of parliament, or leader of the opposition.”